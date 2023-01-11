The Chelsea school board administers the oath and elects new officers

The Chelsea School District (CSD) Board of Education officially welcomed three of its recently elected board members and also conducted the annual duty of electing the new board officers for president, vice president, secretary and treasurer.

At the Jan. 9 meeting, the oath of office was administered to newly-elected board members, Michelle Craig, Glenn Fox and Kate Henson.

The oath reads:

"I do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this State, and that I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of Member of the Board of Education of the Chelsea School District according to the best of my ability." If so, answer, "I will and I do."

The board then put forth nominations for the officer roles. The board voted to elect Eric Wilkinson as president, Jason Eyster as vice president, Kate Henson as secretary and Scott Moore as treasurer.

In another board decision on Jan. 9, CSD Superintendent Michael Kapolka put forth the recommendation to the board to approve the hiring of Michelle Hilla as the new Director of Curriculum and Instruction.

Hilla steps into the position vacated by Heather Conklin.

In his memo on the hiring recommendation, Marcus Kaemming, CSD’s Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, said “Fifty-two applicants applied for the position. Eight candidates were virtually screened and six were selected for a panel interview. The panel included Nick Angel, Stacie Battaglia, Matt Ceo, Rachael Wismont, Kathryn McCalla, Kim Gabrielson, Alex Stacy, Lisa Nickel, Andrea Bavineau, Michael Kapolka and myself. Three candidates were selected for a presentation round with Nicole Darby, Ryan Spencer, Lisa Nickel, Michael Kapolka and myself.”

“We are pleased to be able to recommend Michelle Hilla for the position. Michelle has her Bachelor of Science in Education, with an elementary Emphasis from Central Michigan University. She has a Masters of Education in Reading and Literacy from Central Michigan as well. Michelle has her administrative Endorsement from Eastern Michigan University. Michelle currently enrolled in a Master’s program in Curriculum and Instruction from Eastern Michigan University.”

“References for Mrs. Hilla were overwhelmingly positive and supportive for her in this role in Chelsea. Mrs. Hilla’s superintendent stated that she was excellent in everything she did. Her former Superintendent said she was an incredible asset. Hilla did anything and everything for the district staff and students. Other References stated that she is incredible. She is knowledgeable and finds answers to questions as needed. She will be a huge asset to the Chelsea community. Many references discussed her positive style of relationship building and support of staff and students.”