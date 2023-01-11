St. Louis Center Welcomes Community to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Movie and Discussion

From SLC

St. Louis Center welcomes Chelsea and the surrounding communities to a movie about Dr. Martin Luther King and a discussion on discrimination Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 6:00 pm. After a short animated movie, a discussion will be led by students from Chelsea High School Key Club (Kiwanis Service Club) and Interact (Rotary Service Club). St. Louis Center residents and members of Chelsea and the surrounding communities will join the conversation.

This activity is part of the One World One Family organization “2023 Chelsea’s Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Service and Social Action” event. Community groups throughout Chelsea, Michigan will be hosting events and activities scheduled from January 9th through the 21st with a closing event held at the Chelsea Library on January 22, 2023, at 3:30 pm. All community members are encouraged to join and fill out a challenge card, available at the Chelsea Library. Cards can be turned in at the end of the event for a certificate and a small token.

For more information, please visit

https://stlouiscenter.org/event/movie-about-dr-martin-luther-king-jr-an…