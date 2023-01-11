Chelsea Girls Roll in SEC White Opener

The SEC White girls' basketball opener for Chelsea was a one-sided affair from the opening tip as the Bulldogs rolled past Pinckney 68-19 Tuesday night.

Behind four opening quarter three-pointers by Leila Wells, the Bulldogs took a commanding 23-5 lead after one and never looked back against the Pirates.

Wells continued her hot shooting in the second with seven points to equal the Pirates total score for the night with 19.

Not to be outdone Megan McCalla scored 12 and Avery Lay tallied 10 in the first half to give the Bulldogs a huge 43-9 lead at the half setting up the running clock in the second half.

McCalla would add 12 more in the second half to finish with a team-high 24 points.

Wells finished with 22 points on the night with six triples in the contest. Lay chipped in with 14, while Caroline Knight added six, and Maya Valik two.

The Bulldogs travel to Dexter Firday night to take on the rival Dreadnaughts at 5:30 PM.