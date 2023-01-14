Chelsea Wrestlers Win Kargel Classic

The Chelsea wrestling improved its record to 20-3 overall on the season after a SEC tri-meet sweep at Dexter and winning the Bulldogs own Kargel Classic Saturday.

The Bulldogs went 3-0 on the day at the Kargel, defeating Jonesville 54-27, Michigan Center 62-11, Owosso 65-9, U of D Jesuit 58-16 and avenging one of its three losses on the season by beating St Johns 47-25.

Kamren Chapman (106) and Hunter Burk (120) led the way for Chelsea by going 5-0 on the day

Victor Radu (144), Elijah Ratliff (157), Donavan Fisk (285), and Lucas Racine (132) each won four matches on the day for Chelsea.

Picking up three wins for the Bulldogs were Mo Culgliari (150), Carter Trinkle (144), Collin Tailford (215), Chase Messerman (126), and Evan Muchler (106).

Nick Garza won two matches at 190 and Joshua Gartke one match at 165.

The Bulldogs swept Jackson 66-10 and Dexter 54-20 to remain undefeated in the SEC.

Chapman, Racine, Trinkle, Radu, Ratliff, and Culgliari each went 2-0 on the night, while Indian Hurst, Garza, and Muchler each won single matches.

The Bulldogs travel to Pioneer Thursday to take on Saline and Pinckney in an SEC quad.