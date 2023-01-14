Chelsea Swim and Dive 10th at D3 Invite

The Chelsea swim and dive team came home with a 10th-place finish at Holland Christian’s D3 Invitational Saturday.

The D3 Invitational features most of the top-ranked teams in the state and is a good preview of the state finals.

The Bulldogs finished with 113 points in the meet won by East Grand Rapids with 423.

Mitchell Brown won the diving to lead the Bulldogs. He finished with an 11-dive score of 479.40 to easily outdistance the second-place diver from DeWitt by 46 points.

Stephen Levine placed seventh and Easton Hodel eighth in the 100 back for the Bulldogs.

Hodel was ninth in the 100 free and was part of the 200 free relay that finished ninth along with Owen Critchfield, Miles Dell, and Bram Hartsuff. The 400 free relay team of Levine, Brown, Misha McElrath, and Critchfield placed 10th, McElrath 11th in the 100 breast, and Levine 12th in the 100 fly.

The Bulldogs dropped a home dual meet with Jackson 95-89 Thursday night.

Chelsea won just two events with Brown picking up a win in diving and was part of the winning 200 relay team with Hodel, Critchfield, and Hartsuff.

Second-place finishes went to the 200 medley relay team of Joel Burke, Jack Leissner, Levine, and Critchfield, Hodel 200 free, Burke 200 IM, Hartsuff 50 free, Levine 100 fly, Critchfield 100 free, Leissner 500 free, Levine 100 back, Leissner 100 breast, and the 400 free relay team of Joseph Grudzinski, Matt Hurden, Leissner, and Hartsuff.

