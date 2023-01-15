Chelsea Hockey Rolls to Fifth Straight Win

After a pair of tough losses, the Chelsea hockey team has seen its offense kick it into high gear to help the Bulldogs bounce back with five straight wins and improve to 10-3 overall on the season.

The Bulldogs are averaging nearly nine goals a game during the five-game winning streak and not to be outdone, the defense has allowed just over one goal a game in the same stretch.

Chelsea cruised to three impressive wins this week, outscoring its opponents 28-1 in the three wins that were all shortened by mercy.

The Bulldogs opened the week with an 8-0 shutout of Ann Arbor Pioneer Wednesday night.

Chelsea jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first on goals by Keegan Montgomery, Drew Sherwood, Jake Singer, and Nathan Sobiechowski.

They continued to pour it on in the second with a Jack Roberts goal, followed by a powerplay goal by Devin McIntyre, and Montgomery’s second of the game for a 7-0 lead after two. Brandon Davila would end the game with a goal early in the third.

With a goal and two assists, Devin McIntyre became Chelsea hockey's all-time leading scorer. Photo by Dawn McCann

McIntyre added two assists and became Chelsea hockey’s All-Time leading scorer with 183 points to pass the late Drew Brown.

The Bulldogs made short work of Walled Lake Northern Friday night with a 9-1 win.

Roberts recorded a hat trick and three assists for a big six-point night to lead the Bulldogs.

McIntyre added two goals, while Sherwood, JP Chinavare, Hayden Westcott, and Davila each had one.

Montgomery picked up three assists and Davila two, while Kyle Valik, McLaughlin, and McIntyre had one each. Tristan Cooper made 19 saves in net for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea was all over Ann Arbor Huron Saturday night, rolling over the River Rats 11-0.

Roberts had another monster game with five goals to lead Chelsea.

Davila recorded a pair of goals, while Jacob Corcoran, Gavin James, Steve Cattell, and Lucas Milne had one goal each.