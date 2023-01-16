The Chelsea School District looks to a familiar face to fill in as Athletic Director

The Chelsea School District has a plan for the departure of Brad Bush, who has been serving as CSD’s Athletic Director/Assistant Principal at Chelsea High School.

The Sun Times News followed up with CSD Superintendent Michael Kapolka about the plan to replace Bush, who recently accepted an Assistant Director position with the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

“After Mr. Bush makes his transition to his new position at the end of January, the district will contract the services of Mr. Wayne Welton as the Interim Athletic Director through the remainder of the academic school year,” Kapolka told STN by email. “Mr. Welton's 20 plus years of experience as the former Director of Athletics in Chelsea will be invaluable as we navigate the remainder of this academic school year, sport seasons and interview process to find a long-term replacement.”

Welton has a long history with the school district in different leadership roles; from athletic director, teacher to coach. Most recently, he filled in for the remainder of former Chelsea school board member Keri Poulter’s term on the school board, which ended in November. Welton grew up in Chelsea and is a 1972 graduate of Chelsea High School.

His leadership has been cited in the past with honors such as being named the 1991 Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association (MHSBCA) Coach of the Year and was an eight-time Regional Coach of the Year. He was elected to the MHSBCA Hall of Fame in 2003. He was also named the Regional Athletic Director of the Year by the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association in 2010 and earned the Bush Service Award by the Michigan High School Athletic Association in 2006.

Looking ahead long term, Kapolka said “The district will post the Athletic Director/Assistant Principal position prior to spring break and will begin the interview process during the first week of April. In doing so, we believe this timeline affords the district with the best opportunity to find quality candidates for this vital position within our district.”