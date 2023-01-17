CPD Weekly Report 01-17-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-89

Location: 700 block of W. Industrial Dr.

Date: January 9, 2023

Time: 8:47 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 700 block of W. Industrial Dr for the report of a catalytic converter theft. The complainant stated that according to the video surveillance footage, on January 6, 2023, between 10:07 pm and 10:20 pm, an unknown suspect pulled into the parking lot and used a battery-powered saw to cut the catalytic converter off of a parked vehicle. The suspect vehicle is believed to be an older model Chevrolet Impala sedan, possibly dark blue in color. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads on a potential suspect.

#####

Incident #: 23-98

Location: 1600 block S. Main St.

Date: January 9, 2023

Time: 1:35 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Main St. for the report of the catalytic converters being stolen from three separate vehicles. The complainant stated that the theft occurred sometime between January 6, 2023, at 6:00 pm and January 9, 2023, at 1:30 pm. At the time of the report, there was no suspect information available. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads that may arise from evidence collected at the scene.

#####

Incident #: 23-118

Location: 1200 block of Meadow Ln.

Date: January 10, 2023

Time: 5:29 pm

INFORMATION: While at the station, a walk-in complaint came into the front desk reporting that they had been the victim of fraud. The complainant stated that they had been contacted by telephone by a person who represented themselves as being from Comcast/XFINITY. The complainant stated that they were told that if they paid their bill upfront, they would receive a discount on the upcoming monthly charges. The suspect advised the complainant that the method of payment would have to be paid in Target gift cards. The complainant complied and went and purchased two separate gift cards for the required amounts and provided the activation codes for each card to the suspect. The complainant became suspicious when the suspect told the complainant that they needed to send additional gift cards. At the time of the complaint, there was no information available on the identity of the suspect.

#####

Incident #: 23-161

Location: 200 block of W. North St.

Date: January 14, 2023

Time: 4:56 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the area of the 200 block of W. North St. when a security guard called reporting that there was a motorist in the parking lot and they appeared to be “out of it”. Prior to arrival, officers were advised that the suspect vehicle had left and continued driving southbound on Main St. and was being followed by the complainant. Officers stopped the vehicle as it pulled into a parking lot in the 900 block of S. Main Street.

Contact was made with the driver, and after speaking with them and conducting Standard Field Sobriety Tests, the suspect, a 34-year-old Fenton woman, was placed under arrest for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. The suspect was transported to the hospital to obtain a blood sample which will be submitted to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab. The suspect was processed at the Chelsea Police Department and then transported to the Washtenaw County Jail where they would be held.

#####

Incident #: 23-168

Location: 500 block of Chandler St.

Date: January 14, 2023

Time: 5:53 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 500 block of Chandler St. for the report of a fight in progress. Upon arrival, the officers were met by the victim, who stated that the suspect, a 61-year-old Chelsea man, had assaulted her and fled on foot prior to the officer’s arrival. Officers began an area search for the suspect and, with the assistance of an Ann Arbor Police K-9 unit, the suspect was located and arrested without incident in a nearby wooded area. The suspect was transported to the Chelsea Police Department for processing and then transported to the Washtenaw County Jail. A warrant request was submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. One count of Assault & Battery was authorized, and the suspect was arraigned on that charge.