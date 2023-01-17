Enjoy Great Food at a Discount During Ann Arbor Restaurant Week Feb. 5-10

Ann Arbor’s mid-winter celebration is almost here to carry us through to spring.

More than 30 restaurants will be offering discounted fare for Ann Arbor’s 2023 Restaurant Week, Feb. 5-10.

Deals include family meals to-go, menus for two, multi-course menus, chef specials, lunch and dinner specials, and special events. Many vegan and vegetarian options are listed on the Ann Arbor Restaurant Week website.

Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made on the restaurant’s website or using the links found at https://www.annarborrestaurantweek.com/

A few examples include:

Vinology

Family Meal To Go options (serves 4): Southern Fried Chicken, Burgundy Braised Beef Brisket, Grilled Chicken & Lasagna, or Winter Vegetable Strudel. Each selection comes with a side dish.

Havanna

Meal for Two is buy one entrée, get one free.

Grizzly Peak

Meal for Two offers two of three options for a discounted price: Fish Tacos, Garden Fettucine, or Smoked Turkey Sandwich. Sides are included.

The Black Pearl

is offering course meals. First course options include: Mini Harvest Salad, Lobster Bisque, or Fried Brussels. Second course: Alaskan Misoyaki Salmon, Fish Tacos, or Sweet Potato Gnocchi. Dessert: Tres Leches Carrot Cake or Dark Chocolate Mousse.

Ashley’s

is having an in-person scotch tasting Feb. 15 (after Restaurant Week, but close enough). Participants will have the chance to sample four whiskeys not sold by the distilleries to the public: Glenlossie 19yr, Braeval 13yr, Dailuaine 12 yr, Craigellachie 13 yr. Reserve your spot. There’s a limit of 32.

Participating restaurants include:

ASHLEY’S

AVALON CAFE & KITCHEN

THE BLACK PEARL

BLUE LLAMA JAZZ CLUB

CARSON’S AMERICAN BISTRO

EAT

GANDY DANCER

OF RICE & MEN

PACIFIC RIM

PALIO

PLATE SUSHI & CHICKEN

RUTH’S CHRIS

THE EARLE

THE HABITAT

VENUE BY 4M

VINOLOGY

ZINGERMAN’S ROADHOUSE

SWEETWATERS COFFEE & TEA

ZINGERMAN’S DELICATESSEN

Have fun exploring!