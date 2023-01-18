Chocolate! Chocolate! Chocolate! #shopchelseamich Chocolate Extravaganza 2023

From D&B Strategic Marketing

In the midst of a Michigan winter, #shopchelseamich merchants will be giving you a delightful reason to visit downtown Chelsea - namely the 14th Annual Chocolate Extravaganza! An event for the sweetest of souls, a day dedicated to the sweet we all love! Come to Chelsea on Saturday, February 11th for a day of fun, shopping, friends, and chocolate.

“We are once again placing emphasis on ‘Extravaganza’, said Jennifer Fairfield, Owner of The Garden Mill. We have chocolate makers and bakers talking about and demonstrating their craft; a penguin egg hunt for children (ages 2-7); vendor pop-up shops; a drawing for a one-night stay at Chelsea Comfort Inn; drawings for a gift basket of Chelsea Goods; and a $250 gift card to spend at participating merchants (compliments of Mykala Mortgage). Juggling savant Willy Wonka will be juggling throughout downtown, adding to the merriment as people meander through stores, restaurants, and demonstrations.

Chelsea is a small community, with a big heart and a lot to offer!! If you have a passion for chocolate, you really should experience this decadent Chocolate Extravaganza. Take advantage of the perfect opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s Day and purchase gifts for your loved ones, a gift card from your favorite Chelsea business is always in style… restaurants and shops alike!

#shopchelseamich merchants will be showcasing their services, food, beverages, gifts, and merchandise. Details and a schedule for the day of events will be available on the #shopchelseamich website, facebook, and Instagram soon!

Remember small businesses are the heart of our community and are among the heroes of our local economy. Small businesses create jobs and growth. The merchants are grateful for the many local and loyal customers who recognize just how important these businesses are in making Chelsea a great place to live and visit.

"Share the Love" this Valentine's Day in Chelsea, Michigan.

Photos Courtesy #shopchelseamich 2022

A special Thank You to Mykala Mortgage Planning for being a Local Lender who supports Local Businesses!!