Chelsea Girls' Make Quick Work of Waverly

The Chelsea girls basketball team wrapped up the non-conference portion of its schedule in impressive fashion, rolling over Lansing Waverly 76-44 Tuesday night.

Megan McCalla had a huge night for the Bulldogs with 26 points to lead the way to the win.

Chelsea got things going early with McCalla scoring 10 points and Leila Wells seven in the opening quarter to take a 20-11 lead after one.

The Bulldogs shut down Waverly in the second, holding them to just five points and the lead grew to 37-16 at the half with a 17-5 run.

Waverly would find its shot in the third with 16 points, but McCalla added 10 more in the quarter to help the Bulldogs extend the lead to 55-32 and they would cruise with 21 more in the fourth to roll to the 32-point win.

Wells finished with 15 points, while Avery Lay added 13.

Caroline Knight and Grace Ratliff score six each, Maggie McKale four, Maya Valik three, Meghan Bareis two, and Braiden Scheffler one.

Chelsea improved to 11-1 overall and are 1-0 in the SEC White. They return the White play Friday night when they travel to Ypsilanti and then host Tecumseh in an early league showdown Tuesday night between two D2 state-ranked teams that should battle for the league crown.