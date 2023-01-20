Chelsea Win Streak Reaches Six

The Chelsea hockey team saw its win streak reach six games after an 8-0 thrashing of Ann Arbor Skyline Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs took an early lead and made it 2-0 with under a minute to play in the first when Keegan Montgomery found the net for Chelsea.

It would stay that way until Brandon Davila scored a pair of shorthanded goals late in the second to give Chelsea a 4-0 lead.

Devin McIntyre made it 5-0 early in the third and midway through the period Kyle Valik found the net to make it 6-0.

Davila scored his third of the game to make it 7-0 and Montgomery netted his second of the night to end the game for the 8-0 win.

Chelsea was led by Davila with the hat trick and an assist, while Montgomery had two goals and an assist.

McIntyre had a goal and two assists, while Jack Roberts and Hayden Westcott both had three assists. Valik finished with a goal and assist, Jacob Corcoran one goal, and Nathan Sobiechowski and Eli Russell one assist each. Luke Webster stopped all 11 shots he faced in net for the shutout.

Chelsea improved to 5-1 in the SEC and 11-3 overall. They return to the ice Saturday night when they face Bedford.