Chelsea Wrestlers Second at Comstock Invite

The Chelsea wrestling team continued to power its way through opponents with a strong second-place finish at Comstock’s Friday Night Invitational.

The Bulldogs finished with 192 points in the meet won by Portland with 210.5. Hesperia was third with 168.5.

Chelsea came away with two weight class champions, three runner-ups, and five third-place finishers at the individual event.

Carter Trinkle improved to 20-6 overall by winning at 138 pounds with a 3-0 record.

Victor Radu went 3-0 at 144 and improved to 20-2 on the season while winning his weight class.

The three runner-up finishes went to Lucas Racine with a 2-1 record at 126 to improve to 27-4 on the season, Elijah Ratliff improved to 15-1 by going 2-1 at 150, and Collin Tailford improved to 18-10 by going 2-1 at 215.

Third-place finishers were Evan Muchler (3-1 at 106), Kamren Chapman (3-1 at 113), Hunter Burk (3-1 at 120), Nick Garza (3-1 at 190), and Donovan Fisk (3-1 at 285).

John Chapman went 3-2 and finished 6th at 150 and Chase Messersmith was 1-2 and finished 6th at 126.

The Bulldogs remained undefeated in the SEC with a sweep at Pioneer Thursday night. They defeated Saline 45-24 and Pinckney 62-15 and host Tecumseh in a key SEC White dual meet Thursday before the league meet at Ypsilanti February 4.