Chelsea Bounces Back in Win Over Ypsilanti

The Chelsea boys’ basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season by taking down Ypsilanti 74-61 Friday night.

While the Bulldogs offense was clicking all night, the Bulldogs had no answer for Grizzlies freshman guard Tyrese Rawls, who put up 37 points on the night and kept Ypsilanti in the game almost by himself. Rawls hit seven triples on the night and kept the Bulldogs from pulling away.

Joey Cabana scored 10 first-quarter points to help the Bulldogs jump to a 22-14 lead after one. Jake Stephens and Matt Blanton scored five each in the quarter.

Cabana continued firing with seven more points in the second as Chelsea outscored the Grizzlies 17-12 to build a 39-26 lead at the half.

Chelsea put 23 points on the board in the third with Cabana scoring 11 and Blanton eight, but the hot shooting Rawls scored 12 in the quarter to keep the Grizzlies within striking distance.

The Bulldogs kept Ypsilanti at bay in the fourth and held on for the win to improve to 2-0 in the SEC White.

Cabana finished with a team-high 31 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Stephens finished with 20 points and Blanton 15. Drew Blanton, Zach McIntosh, Carter Alexander, and Braden Watson scored two each for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs improved to 10-1 overall.