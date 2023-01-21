Chelsea Girls Rout Ypsi for Sixth Straight Win

The Chelsea girls prepared for the SEC White showdown with Tecumseh with a 60-23 rout of Ypsilanti Friday night.

The win was the sixth in a row for the Bulldogs and they improved their overall record to 12-1 overall on the season.

It sets up a huge SEC White home matchup with Tecumseh Tuesday night for the top spot in the White. Both teams enter the contest ranked in the top 10 in D2. Chelsea is ranked 3rd and Tecumseh tied for 9th

in last week’s AP poll.

The Bulldogs made short work of the Grizzlies Friday night with a 23-6 run to open the game and never looked back.

Avery Lay scored seven and Leila Wells six in the opening period to spark the Bulldogs run.

Chelsea pushed the lead to 33-11 at the break and put the game away in the third by outscoring the Grizzlies 15-3 for a 48-14 lead after three.

Wells finished with a team-high 16 points.

Lay finished with 13 and Braiden Scheffler nailed four triples to finish with 12 points on the night.

Megan McCalla chipped in with seven points, Maggie McKale five, Caroline Knight three, Maya Valik and Grace Ratliff two each.