Chelsea Hockey Makes Quick Work of Bedford

The Chelsea hockey team continued its amazing stretch of games with a 9-0 pasting of Bedford Saturday night.

The Bulldogs have not just won seven straight games, but they have dominated in every one of them.

During the seven-game streak, the Bulldogs have outscored opponents 61-6 with four of those goals coming in one game. They have mercied six straight opponents and had four shutouts in the stretch.

It took less than a minute for the Bulldogs to find the net against Bedford when Jack Roberts took a pass from Devin McIntyre and drilled it home at 16:01 of the first.

Roberts would add two more goals in the first for the hat trick with McIntyre and Jacob Corcoran assisting on both goals.

The lead grew to 4-0 with three seconds left in the first when Roberts returned the favor and sent a crossing pass to McIntyre who drilled it into a wide-open net for a four-goal lead after one.

Gavin James got things going early in the second with a goal and assists by Nathan Sobiechowski and Stevie Cattell for a 5-0 lead.

McIntyre scored his second of the night and a minute later Corcoran found the net with assists to Roberts and McIntyre.

Brandon Davila made it 8-0 when he knocked home a shot with assists to Keegan Montgomery and Sobiechowski.

McIntyre would finish the mercy with his third goal for the hat trick and an assist to Eli Russell for the 9-0 win.

The Bulldogs improved to 12-3 overall on the season.

