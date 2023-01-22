Chelsea Swim and Dive Wins Two of Three

The Chelsea swim and dive team had a busy week and came away with two dual meet wins out of three.

The Bulldogs opened the week by sweeping a tri-meet, beating Williamston 129-53 and Erie Mason 113-72.

Chelsea came away with nine first-place finishes, including a sweep of the relay races.

Joel Burke, Bram Hartsuff, Easton Hodel, and Owen Critchfield teamed to win the 200 medley to open the meet.

Hodel won the 50 free, followed by a one-two finish in diving by Mitch Brown and Misha McElrath.

Stephen Levine won the 100 fly, while McElrath and Matt Hurden took the top two spots in the 500 free.

Burke won the 100 back and Hartsuff the 100 breast.

Hartsuff was part of the winning 200 free relay along with Stephen Levine, Brown, and Hodel, while Levine teamed with McElrath, Critchfield, and Miles Dell wo tin the 400 free.

The Bulldogs ran into a tough Pinckney team in a 111-74 SEC White loss Thursday night.

The lone first-place finish for Chelsea was the 200 free relay team of Dell, Hartsuff, Levine, and Hodel.

Chelsea competed in the Dexter Invitational Saturday. The invite is divided into upperclassmen and underclassmen heats.

Brennan Bagbey won the upperclassmen 500 free for Chelsea.

Second-place finishes went to Burke in the 200 IM and the 200 free relay team of Critchfield, Hartsuff, McElrath, and Bagbey.

The underclassmen saw Joshua Levine win the 100 fly for Chelsea.

Second-place finishes went to the 200 medley relay team of Hodel, Kai Ziolkowski, Dell, and J. Levine and the 200 free relay team of Hodel, Hurden, Dell, and J. Levine.