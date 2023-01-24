CPD Weekly Report 01-24-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-229

Location: 100 block of S. Main Street

Date: January 19, 2023

Time: 4:15 pm

INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Department, an officer took a telephone complaint

regarding Identity Theft. The complainant stated that they had been alerted that an unknown

suspect(s) had reportedly breached their e-mail contact list. The complainant stated that they had been notified that the suspect(s) have been sending unsolicited text messages to people in their contact list. At the time of the report, there was no information on the identity of the suspect(s). The case remains open pending further review and follow-up on the available investigative leads.

#####

Incident #: 23-181

Location: 700 block of S. Main St.

Date: January 16, 2023

Time: 12:18 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle in the

700 block of S. Main St. for a traffic violation. The officer made contact with the driver and asked

them for their identification and available paperwork for the vehicle. The officer performed a

routine computer check, and it was determined that the driver, a 36-year-old Jackson woman, had a warrant out of the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was placed under arrest for the warrant and was turned over to a Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Deputy.