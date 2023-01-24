Chelsea State Bank Makes Annual Donation to Shop with a Cop

Chelsea State Bank donated $2,241.68 to Shop with a cop on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The dollars raised for this donation included jean money from employees of the Bank as well as customer donations from October and December.

Over 10 years ago, Chelsea State Bank employees kicked off their Blue Jeans for Charity fund to raise money for local charities. Employees donate $3 per person each week, which allows them to wear jeans to work on Fridays. Chelsea State Bank then matched the employee donations for the selected non-profit donation. Chelsea State Bank Customers also contributed dollars through a donation drive that took place in each of the branches and drive-thru locations in October and December, 2022.

Shop with a Cop Western Washtenaw County Shopping Event December, 2022 at Meijer

“Shop with a Cop provides such a significant service in Washtenaw County, and it is our distinct honor to be able to provide this cause with an annual donation,” said Joanne Rau, President and CEO, Chelsea State Bank. “Our employees and customers truly care for our communities, and this is one more way we are able to give back to our neighbors.”

“For many of these families, if it weren’t for the Washtenaw Shop with a Cop program, they would not have back to school supplies or a holiday celebration,” said Lieutenant Katrina Robinson, WCSO Police Services. “These events provide local police officers an opportunity to engage hundreds of children in a positive environment and allows them to experience some magic, while empowering the children to bring magic to their families, too!” We are so grateful to the greater Washtenaw Community for their support of this program for over two decades. We couldn’t bring the magic without your help!

About Shop with a Cop

The purpose of the event is to foster positive relationships between youth and officers. Young kids, are selected each year during the end-of-the-year holiday season to shop at Meijer to purchase gifts for members of their immediate family.

About Chelsea State Bank

Chelsea State Bank is a full-service financial institution with offices in Chelsea and Dexter. The Bank was formed 125 years ago by local business leaders to provide timely financial solutions to individuals, families, and businesses in the community. This tradition of community service continues today. For more information, please call 734.475.1355 or visit www.chelseastate.bank. Member FDIC.

Photos courtesy of CSB