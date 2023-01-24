Authors in Chelsea Returns for School Visits and More!

Nationally-recognized children’s and teen authors are headed to Chelsea for the 14th annual Authors in Chelsea event!

Beginning Tuesday, March 14, Chelsea District Library (CDL) will present Authors in Chelsea. This two-day event, featuring nationally-recognized, award-winning children’s authors, includes assemblies and workshops for more than 1,000 Chelsea students in grades 1–6. But this event is not just for students, as we welcome our entire community to meet all three authors in an evening event. Whether you are an aspiring author, or just a lover of youth literature, this event is for you!

This year’s author visits will include Geisel Award-winning author David LaRochelle (See the Cat), former Poetry Foundation’s Young People’s Poet Laureate Naomi Shihab Nye (Turtle of Michigan), and Pura Belpre Honor author Pablo Cartaya (The Epic Fail of Arturo Zamora).

Classrooms in each school have been provided with more than 300 copies of their visiting author’s books. These books allow students and teachers to prepare for each author’s visit and will become a permanent part of their classroom libraries. The purchase of these books was made possible through a grant from the Chelsea Education Foundation and support from the Friends of the Chelsea District Library. Each author’s books are also available in a variety of formats for checkout at CDL.

In addition to their time in the classrooms, this year’s distinguished guests will be featured at An Evening with the Authors, which is open to the public and free of charge. The event will take place on Tuesday, March 14, at 6:30pm in the Washington Street Education Center Board Room located at 500 Washington Street, Chelsea, MI. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to hear each author share their journey into the world of writing, participate in Q&A sessions, and get your books personally signed by the authors. Books will be available for purchase courtesy of local Chelsea bookstore, Serendipity Books. The first 20 families to arrive will also receive a free book!

For further information about the Authors in Chelsea program, please visit chelseadistrictlibrary.org/authors-in-chelsea/.

About Us: Chelsea District Library (CDL) is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to engage, inspire, and equip through evolving services and resources. CDL currently serves 16,126 residents in the Chelsea library district—City of Chelsea, Lyndon and Sylvan Townships, and the portions of Lima and Dexter Townships within the Chelsea School District. For more information visit chelseadistrictlibrary.org.