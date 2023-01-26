Chelsea’s Adult Learners Institute Announces its February Classes

Chelsea’s Adult Learners Institute opens its Winter/Spring semester with a four-part Zoom

course beginning on Wednesday, February 15, when Moe Bidgoli examines US-Iran Relations. He will consider how the hitherto warm friendship between our two countries has become so fraught.

Moe Bidgoli is new to Chelsea’s ALI but not to adult learning since he has also been involved with Ann Arbor’s OLLI. For thirty-five years, he was a professor of computer science and information systems and enjoys reading history, traveling, gardening and pickleball.

Last semester, when Peter Van Hoek showed us how our courts work, the reaction drew comments like, “ Clarified facts vs. what we hear on TV law programs… A clear description of how our court system operates…” This semester, beginning on Tuesday, February 21, his two part In-Person and Zoom class on the Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendments to the Constitution will show us how cases related to those amendments are actually adjudicated.

Peter received his J.D. from Wayne State Law School and has served as Staff Attorney at the Michigan State Appellate Defender Office, as well as serving as Adjunct Professor of Law at the University of Michigan, Wayne State and Cooley Law Schools. He has also argued a case before the United States Supreme Court.

Susan Nenadic considers 19th

Century American Women to be probably the most misunderstood of any era. Her -three-part In-Person class beginning on Thursday, February 23, will offer a different perspective about these women than one gets from the movies. She will also stress the importance of higher education to opening up many professions to women.

She has published two books and is working on a third, and also heads a non-profit, Friends of Amoru, which she founded to build a school in Uganda.

Registration for ALI classes is by mail only. The catalog with registration form is available for download on the website, www.adultlearnersinstitute.org. as well as at local libraries and various other locations in the area. Mail completed registration forms to: Adult Learners Institute, P.O. Box 134, Chelsea, MI 48118. Registration fee is $10 per semester and the class fees range from $10 to $35.

If you have questions, please call the office at (734) 292-5540 or visit the ALI web site – www.AdultLearnersInstitute.org.