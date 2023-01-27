Chelsea Police Report, December 2022

In December, Officers responded to 352 calls for police service, up from 296 last year for a 19% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Dec) are 4,901, up from 2,575 for the same period the previous year for a 90% increase.

Officers conducted 161 traffic stops, up from 117 last year. Police issued 72 citations and gave 89 warnings.

Notable events from the December 2022 police report include:

One assault

Seven crashes

Two larcenies

Seven frauds

209 non-criminal complaints

64 misc. complaints

Of the CPD’s 66 cases, 13 are open, three at the lab, ten at the prosecutor, and 40 were closed.

In submitting his December report to the council on Jan. 23, Chief Kazyak said the CPD is moving forward with the Public Safety Strategic Task Force. His department is working with an agency for strategic planning and another for training that the Department of Justice offers.

A part-time officer is expected to come on board in mid-February. Background checks are being conducted for two full-time candidates, which, if cleared, would join the force by the end of March.