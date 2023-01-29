Chelsea Hockey Wins Two of Three at MPHSH Showcase

The Chelsea hockey team had a strong showing at the Michigan Public High School Showcase at the Arctic Coliseum last week by winning two of three games, with the only loss coming in a shootout.

With the wins, the Bulldogs improved to 14-4 overall heading into the second half of the conference play.

Chelsea opened the week by rallying for three third-period goals for a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Birmingham Unified.

The teams were scoreless after one, but Birmingham scored twice in the second for a 2-0 lead heading into the third.

Devin McIntyre cut the lead to 2-1 with a powerplay goal early in the third and six minutes later scored the equalizer to make it 2-2 with just over nine minutes remaining.

It would stay 2-2 until Jack Roberts found the net with 45 seconds left for the game-winner for the Bulldogs.

Luke Webster stopped 23 of 25 shots in net for Chelsea.

McIntyre assisted on Roberts goal, while Keegan Montgomery, Brandon Davila, and Roberts each had assists.

Chelsea then fell to Utica Eisenhower 3-2 in a shootout Friday night.

U-E was leading in the second when McIntyre wristed one in to tie the game as 1-1 and it would stay that way until the third.

Drew Sherwood raced down the right side and flipped on net that was stopped but the rebound bounced to McIntyre who flipped it home for his second of the night to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead.

Eisenhower would score the equalizer to tie the game at 2-2 and send the game into a shootout.

Roberts and Davila each scored in the shootout for the Bulldogs, but it wasn’t enough as Eisenhower pulled out the 3-2 win.

Chelsea wrapped up play at the MPHSH with a strong 6-1 win over Northville Saturday.

Davila and Jake Singer scored first-period goals to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead after one.

Northville cut the lead to 2-1 early in the second, but the Bulldogs answered with two goals by Roberts and one by McIntyre for a 5-1 lead and he would finish off the scoring in the third with a powerplay goal for the Bulldogs 6-1 win.

Chelsea has two key SEC White contests this week with a make-up with Lenawee United at home Friday and at rival Dexter Saturday.