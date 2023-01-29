Chelsea Competitive Cheer Teams Have Big Week

The Chelsea competitive cheer team had a big week with a pair of first place finishes at competitions.

The Bulldogs claimed the top spot at the second SEC White jamboree of the season at Pinckney Thursday night.

The win moves the Bulldogs into a first-place tie in the conference with Tecumseh with the final league jamboree of the season at home February 9 when the league champion will be decided.

The Bulldogs hosted their annual Bulldog Bash Saturday and came away with another first-place finish.

Chelsea beat out six other teams to claim the title.

The Beach Middle School cheer team also claimed first place at both events.

Photos by Dawn McCann



