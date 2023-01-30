Chocolate! Chocolate! Chocolate!

#shopchelseamich downtown merchants will be hosting Chocolate Extravaganza 2023 on February 11 starting at 10 am with many businesses staying open until 8 pm. The following schedule of festivities will be happening throughout the day while you are shopping and dining.

Participating merchants will be featuring unique items and specials for the day. A sampling of what to expect on Saturday includes - delicious treats from Beetons and you’re sure to find the perfect gift for your special someone at Whitetail; Chocolate Rose Elixir all day, and special guests - Mindo Chocolate, Gingie’s Cookies, AG Chocolates, and Ferris Nut Company at Agricole; Chocolate-covered cherry old-fashioned at Chelsea Alehouse; place an order for a beautiful Valentine’s day flower arrangement at Chelsea Village Flowers; an additional 10% off all clearance items at Merkel Furniture and Carpet One; samples of Harvest Chocolates with wine and beer pairing at Withington’s; a drawing for a $50 gift certificate and featuring Gilbert's chocolates all day at The Cottage Rabbit; try a Coco Puff Old Fashioned at Smokehouse 52 BBQ; pretty cotton baggies of European chocolates and a book-ish paper flower with each purchase at Serendipity Books; super creamy, yummy, handmade heart-filled goat milk soap, and nurturing massage candles at FarmSudz; chocolate truffles, free jewelry cleaning, and a Jewelry Giveaway Drawing throughout the day at La Jolla; 20% of all Valentine’s Gnomes, plus a free chocolate treat with every purchase at The Garden Mill; and a chocolate lover’s oasis - 21 treats ranging from chocolate biscotti, gluten free chocolate cake, and chocolate meringue tarts to chocolate espresso chia pudding at Zou Zou’s. ​

A special thank you to #shopchelseamich partners for their support - Chelsea First Congregational Church, Agricole Farm Stop, Chelsea Update, Sun Times News, The Guardian, City of Chelsea, Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce, Chelsea Comfort Inn, Purple Rose Theatre, Chelsea Milling (Jiffy Mix) and Mykala Mortgage Planning.

Chelsea is a small community with a big heart and a lot to offer!! If you share a passion for chocolate, you must join this decadent Chocolate Extravaganza. Take advantage of the perfect opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s Day and purchase gifts for your loved ones. A gift card from your favorite Chelsea business is always in style and fits!

