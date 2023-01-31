CPD Weekly Report 01-31-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-342

Location: 300 block of East St.

Date: January 29, 2023

Time: 1:51 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 300 block of S. East St. for the report of an Assault and Battery complaint. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with multiple people that were involved in the reported incident. During the interview process, it was determined that several separate Assaults had taken place during two separate physical altercations. One person involved in the Assault required medical attention, and the other victims/suspects were interviewed at the scene and ultimately released pending prosecution review. The case remains open pending further investigation and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what criminal charges may be authorized.

#####

Incident #: 23-308

Location: 500 block of W. Middle St.

Date: January 24, 2023

Time: 2:30 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the Chelsea Police Department front desk for the report of a fraud complaint. The complainant stated that their daughter had been the victim of online fraud. The complainant stated that their daughter had received an email from a person representing themselves as being from a non-profit organization stating that they were looking for people to provide stock photographs that could be used by their organization.

The suspect requested the victim's banking information so that payment could be deposited into the account for the provided images. An electronic check was deposited into the victim's account but was later deemed to be fraudulent. A fraudulent online purchase at Walmart was also found to have been made on the victim's account, this purchase was made without the authorization of the account holder. At the time of the report, the incidents were being investigated by the victim's bank, and no further follow-up was necessary. Case closed pending further investigative leads on the identity of the suspect.