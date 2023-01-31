Washtenaw United Cap the Week with a Win

In the heart of their season, the Washtenaw United High School GIrls’ Hockey team took to the ice last week in three league matchups and one exhibition game.

On January 24 Washtenaw traveled to Cranbrook School to take on the Cranes. The Cranes scored first before Mikaylah Niethammer (Saline ’25) banged in a goal from the front of the net, assisted by Chloe Dillen (Saline ’24) and Sydney Clark (Saline ’25).

The Cranes pulled ahead with a power play goal before Clark tied the game, assisted by Katie Issel (Chelsea ‘26) and Dillen.

Chloe Dillen (Saline ’24) had three assists and three goals in four games.

The Cranes then scored three unanswered goals to lead 5-2 at the end of the second. In the third period, Issel scored the United’s 3rd goal, assisted by Kat Winters (Saline ‘23), but it wasn’t enough to ignite a comeback and the United fell to the Cranes 5-3.

“I was really proud of their effort,” said Assistant Coach Chad Clark about the United’s Defense. “They played their strongest game yet as a unit.”

On January 26 Washington welcomed Livingston United to the Ann Arbor Ice Cube. Livingston got on the board early, scoring 28 seconds into the game. Chloe Dillen evened the score four minutes later, jamming the puck past the goaltender at the side of the net. Julia Berkholtz (Dexter ‘24) assisted.

Two minutes later Dillen continued her scoring streak, winning a face off in the offensive zone and burying the puck with an assist from Rylee Kennedy (Milan ‘24).

Livingston tied the game and pulled ahead after scoring two quick goals within 40 seconds. Washtenaw held Livingston to one goal in the second period.

The third period started with Washtenaw down 2-4. As the clock ticked down to 2:21, Kat Winters took advantage of a five on three situation and shot past the goalie’s shoulder, allowing Washtnenaw to chip into Livingston’s lead. Sydney Clark assisted. However, Livingston held on against Washtenaw’s offensive pressure and the game ended in a loss for Washtenaw.

Saturday brought a tough Grosse Pointe South team to the Cube, whose only loss this season was to defending state champion University Liggett. Washtenaw proved a formidable opponent, playing well as a team and peppering Grosse Pointe South’s goalie with good chances. Grosse Pointe South put one goal in the net each period, defeating the United 3-0.

Goaltender Trista Tracy (Chelsea ‘25) had an outstanding outing, stopping 31 shots.

“This is probably one of my better games,” said Tracy. “I was really proud of myself today and made some pretty good catch saves.”

On Sunday Washtenaw faced Troy United in an exhibition game. Raegen Kopitsch (Dexter ‘24) scored in the first minute assisted by Lilly Schlack (Saline ‘26). Schlack assisted again on the second goal for United which was put in the net by Sam Wawzysko (Saline ‘24). Then Kopitsch got her second of the night, assisted by Sydney Clark.

Washtenaw continued to dominate in the second period scoring three more unanswered goals: Clark from Kopitsch and Dillen; Wawzysko from Issel and Winters; and Dillen on a breakaway.

Mikaylah Niethammer scored the 7th and final United goal in the third period. An unlucky deflection with less than two minutes to go put Troy on the board, but the United prevailed 7-1 to end the week with a win.

Photos courtesy of Washtenaw United