Statement Regarding Adriana Davidson Investigation

From WCSO

1/31/2023

We know that in the absence of facts, myths can emerge, and with such a tragic situation, those myths can begin to cause considerable harm. Parents become fearful to send their students to school based on unverified rumors, family members continue to be victimized from the constant barrage of inaccurate assumptions, and the integrity of an investigation can be threatened.

We understand the need to make sense of such a senseless tragedy and the need for factual information to be delivered in a timely and accurate manner. However, we have a responsibility to protect the privacy of Adriana and her family and we are committed to maintaining the integrity of the investigation.

For these reasons, we ask for your patience and restraint as we allow the family of Adriana to grieve and the facts of the investigation to come forward.

It is important to stress, there were no visible signs of foul play when officers located Adriana and we do not believe there is an active threat to our community.

The Ann Arbor Police Department is in charge of the death investigation as the scene is within city limits. Due to this ongoing investigation, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office will not release detailed investigative actions or any additional facts regarding the search for Adrianna until the investigation is complete.

We again offer our sincere condolences to the friends and family of Adriana. You remain in our thoughts and prayers.