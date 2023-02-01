$1.38 million NSF grant supports STEM students at Washtenaw Community College

A $1.38 million National Science Foundation grant renewal for Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will support STEM students and meet the national and state workforce need for well-educated scientists, mathematicians, engineers and technicians.

The renewal will expand efforts to recruit talented economically disadvantaged students to WCC’s STEM Scholars cohort program established five years ago to encourage and facilitate success through a range of activities. Students pursuing STEM-based associate degrees with the intent to transfer to a four-year institution to complete a bachelor’s degree in STEM would receive two years of scholarship support.

WCC and Mott Community College are sub-awardees of a larger six-year grant issued to Michigan State University that became effective this semester.

“Many in-demand, high-paying jobs are STEM-based and require a top education. We are thrilled this NSF grant renewal will help more deserving and hardworking students start a path to their dream careers on Washtenaw’s campus,” said WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca.

The college’s STEM Scholars model includes a three-week summer intensive designed to support and build confidence through success coaching, mentoring, peer tutoring, critical thinking and leadership activities, and communication and skill-building workshops, as well as summer experiential opportunities.

WCC will shine a spotlight on its STEM Scholars opportunities and programs during next month’s STEAM Week activities open to high school students February 28-March 2.