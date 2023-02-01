Tickets on sale now for CAP’s Dessert Theatre performance of “If the Shoe Fits”

The Chelsea Area Players (CAP) presents a night of sweet treats and comedy with a Dessert Theatre performance of If the Shoe Fits at St. Mary Catholic Church in Chelsea, February 17-18 at 7 p.m. and Sunday February 19 at 2 p.m.

It all starts when Delores, an unhappy housewife, and George, a shoe salesman, meet at Shoe Fantasy. It was love at first shoe-fitting! The only thing standing in the way was Delores' doting but half-witted husband, Marvin, who would never agree to a divorce.

The lovers come up with a crazy plan to poison Marvin, but things don’t quite go according to plan. What was supposed to be a simple foolproof murder turns into a hilarious fiasco when Marvin refuses to drink the poison and then an eccentric Spanish-speaking, lovesick maid (Esperanza) enters the picture.

Their attempts get funnier and funnier as the lovers try again and again to finish the job only to have Esperanza and Marvin unknowingly foil their plans each time—resulting in this wacky tale of love, murder, and…shoes!

Tickets are available for $20 at Chelsea Hometown Pharmacy, 1125 South Main St. or online via Seat Yourself (accessible via the Chelsea Area Players website).

About Chelsea Area Players:

Formed in 1972, the purpose of the Chelsea Area Players is to enrich the educational and cultural life of the community, promote understanding and appreciation of an important art, provide worthwhile entertainment, encourage interest and active participation by the community in all phases of the theatre through dramatic productions and other related activities, and to foster and support the involvement of adolescents and young adults of the community in the dramatic arts. To learn more, visit our website at www.chelseaareaplayers.org or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/chelseaareaplayers