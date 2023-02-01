Senior Moments: Volunteeers Needed for Local Reading Program

Now After a two-year hiatus due to Chelsea School System restrictions during “COVID19” precautions, the Silver Solutions Network is happy to announce resumption of the Readers Program at North Creek Elementary School. This Program provides one-on-one attention by interested adults for Kindergarten through Third Grade students.

It involves working with every student on a rotation basis using the assigned reading material for each student. The time requirement is one hour a week at the same day and time every week with the same classroom and teacher.

It is truly a great experience and amazing how much you can learn from the kids. Plus, it’s about the easiest way known to be treated like a rock star! Classes fill up fast, so if this sounds interesting, please contact Dick Dice, 734-274-1568 or dickdice@aol.com, or call the Chelsea Senior Center, in collaboration with the Silver Solutions Network, for more information.