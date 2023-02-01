Chelsea Chamber Announces 2022 Leadership Awards

The Chelsea Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2022 Business Leadership, Lifetime Achievement, and Citizen of the Year awards.

The chamber presents its Business Leadership Award to chamber members who demonstrate commitment to strengthening our community and promoting a stimulating business environment.

The 2022 Business Leadership Award recipients:

Chelsea State Bank | Large Business Leadership Award

In its 125-year history, CSB has survived and thrived through world events that closed up other banks. CSB credits its endurance to its core value of commitment to the community's people. Relationships matter. During the pandemic, CSB helped procure $40 million in PPP loans for area businesses. The bank has a history of supporting many local organizations, too many to list. Just look around.

Rick Taylor Real Estate - Reinhart Realtors | Small Business Leadership Award

Rick Taylor has had a profound impact on Chelsea. He is a significant contributor of his time and resources to many things that make Chelsea a readily identifiable destination. He is a true ambassador of Chelsea in all he does. Rick’s accolades include the following:

Multi-year Gold Sponsor Chelsea Senior Center

Multi-year Sounds & Sights Presenting sponsor (not including numerous years sponsoring them in various other ways)

Multi-year Rotary Club of Chelsea sponsor

Multi-year Chelsea Chamber of Commerce sponsor

Multi-year Purple Rose Theater sponsor

Multi-year Chelsea Education foundation

Multi-year Chelsea Hospital Sponsor

Multi-year Chelsea Center for the Arts sponsorships

Multi-year Chelsea Bowling sponsorships

Multi-year Curling Fest presenting sponsor

5 Healthy Towns Foundation | Non-Profit Business Leadership Award

5 Healthy Towns demonstrates its outstanding dedication to Chelsea and the business community through its community-based health and wellness initiatives. The Foundation strives to inspire improvements in personal and community wellness. Their initiatives help people eat better, move more, avoid unhealthy substances, and promote connection with one another in healthy ways.

2022 Lifetime Achievement & Citizen of the Year Awards

Chelsea is a strong community with many members dedicated to leading through service, often unseen and uncounted in their efforts. The Lifetime Achievement and Citizen of the Year Awards are presented to people that demonstrate a commitment and involvement in our community with the selfless intent to improve the quality of life for all of the citizens of Chelsea.

A committee of community leaders, representatives from our service clubs, government officials, members of the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce, and most importantly, past winners of this award have met, deliberated, and proudly selected Chelsea’s 2022 recipients.

The 2022 award recipients are:

Gary Zenz | Lifetime Achievement

Gary has a long history of serving on community boards, bringing a wealth of experience to the table. His commitment to the Rotarian motto of "service above self" is evident in everything he does. You can find him driving one of his cars in the many parades in Chelsea, decorating the Rotary light pole and making sure the Pierce tree is well-decorated during Hometown Holiday, setting up chairs for the Sounds & Sights Festival, and building an accessibility ramp in the basement of the library. He considers no project too small for his attention.

Gary has been instrumental in the library’s development. He was active in creating the library district, getting the building funded and built, leading the board and its Friends organization, and serving as a passionate advocate for the enrichment the library offers. Recently, he took a leadership role in planning and fundraising for Mobile CDL -- the library's community outreach vehicle.

Susan Jacobs | Citizen of the Year

Sue decorated a Main Street Light Pole with a quilt she made with pieces given to her by people worldwide. Sue won the Chamber Choice award for her light pole and donated the winnings. When the 8th graders needed help raising money for their Washington, DC, trip, Sue let them sell handmade items outside her office and have a sale in her yard. She is a founding member of 100 Women Who Care. She serves on the board for the Chelsea Fair and Main Street Park Alliance.

Sue ardently promotes Chelsea with all of its attributes. She quickly encourages those looking for information regarding events happening here or to refer visitors to local shops and restaurants.

2023 Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting

The awards will be given at the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting at Robin Hills Farm on March 8th, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. If you would like to attend, RSVP here - https://chelseamich.com/events/cacc-annual-meeting/.

