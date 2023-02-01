Chelsea Sets Scoring Record in Rout of Jackson

To watch the Chelsea girls’ basketball team of late, there is a feeling that there is something special brewing with this squad.

The Bulldogs are clicking on all cylinders on offense and defense and leaving teams in the dust and that showed Tuesday night as Chelsea set a new school record for points in the game when the Bulldogs routed Jackson 89-28. It surpassed the previous record of 80 set in a game against Ypsilanti last season.

Chelsea improved to 15-1 overall and is ranked third in Division 2 in this week’s AP Poll.

The Bulldogs were off and running from the opening tip, scoring 24 first-quarter points and taking a 50-15 lead at the half.

The running clock in the second half kept the Bulldogs from pushing the century mark against the Vikings.

Leila Wells and Megan McCalla combined for 27 first half points with Avery Lay chipping in nine and Meghan Bareis seven for good measure.

Chelsea made 12 three-pointers as a team on the night and held the Vikings to single digit scoring in every quarter.

McCalla finished with 23 points to lead Chelsea with Wells finishing with 21.

Lay added 17 points and Bareis finished with seven. Maggie McKale chipped in with nine points, Ella Day six, Maya Valik five, and Braiden Scheffler three.

The Bulldogs improved to 5-0 in the SEC White. They host Ypsilanti Friday night at 7:00 PM.