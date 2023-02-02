100 Women Who Care - Chelsea Invites You to Social Hour and Non Profit Presentations

From 100WWC-Chelsea

100 Women Who Care-Chelsea Area are strong supporters of local non-profit organizations.

The charitable organization invites you to its social hour/meeting on February 7 to learn more about the area non-profits that will be presenting. Attendees will learn how they can nominate their favorite charity for a 100WWC award.

Details below:

FEBRUARY MEETING PRECEDED BY SOCIAL HOUR

Our next in-person meeting will be held at the Golling Chrysler showroom 1500 S. Main (M52) on Tuesday February 7, 2023.

6–7pm Refreshments/snacks plus icebreaker game with door prizes

7–8pm Impact Award Meeting

Zoom (link here) for those out-of-town or otherwise unable to come in person. (Full invite below) (Once allowed to join from the waiting room, make sure your name is shown by your picture. We need to verify you are a member.)

Bring a friend to the in-person meeting to check us out! To be able to vote they must sign up to be a member before the meeting begins.

To assist in making your personal decision on attending in-person (re covid): Golling’s showroom is 2000 sq ft; masks optional.

NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS THAT ARE PRESENTING

Randomly selected to present are: Chelsea Area Historical Society & Museum, Adult Learners Institute of Chelsea and The Copper Nail.

Read below their mission statement, website addresses and response to the question “how do you support the Chelsea Area defined as Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Grass Lake, Stockbridge and adjacent townships”.

Sponsors

Rodan and Fields,

Leslie Olivarez and Patti Acton

Jewelry Set in Stone

Stephen Kolokithias

MaSues

Sue Rodgers

Nonprofit organizations are asked to provide their mission statement and also confirm the organization serves or will serve the Chelsea Area (defined as Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester, Stockbridge and adjacent townships) and describe specifics of that work in the Chelsea Area:

Chelsea Area Historical Society

Mission Statement: To gather and preserve Chelsea area history, educate the public and promote the restoration and preservation of historic buildings and sites for future generations. www.chelseahistory.org

The Chelsea Area Historical Society captures the rich history of the surrounding area – the city of Chelsea plus the surrounding townships.

Adult Learner’s Institute of Chelsea

Mission Statement: The Adult Learner’s Institute of Chelsea supports lifelong learning and plans a wide range of educational classes to meet the interests of adults in western Washtenaw County. www.adultlearnersinstitute.org

The Adult Learners Institute provides in-person classes in Chelsea and Dexter and are looking to expand to Grass Lake and Manchester. We offer online courses and plan to expand those offerings with suitable funding.

The Copper Nail

Mission Statement: The mission of The Copper Nail is to provide financial support to non-profit organizations in the Grass Lake area in order to assist them in meeting their group goals. www.thecoppernail.org

The Copper Nail Community Resale Shop serves Grass Lake (GL), and surrounding communities, in a variety of ways:

- Our mission as a community resale shop is to serve our community by providing funding to local non-profit organizations.

I can provide a list of these organizations but included are the Grass Lake Ministerial Association (heating support and prescription support for the needy, among other programs), GL Food Bank, GL "Day of Hope" (provides non-food items to the needy), Lions Club, GL schools lunch program, American Legion and VFW, GL Fire Auxiliary (for families who have experienced a fire), many GL school band and sports programs not supported by school funding, etc.

- We provide a "destination" local shopping location for inexpensive items to be purchased by families and the elderly with limited incomes (we know many of our regular shoppers and their family members by their first names).

- We provide a place for meaningful volunteer work for around 40 men and women from our community, a place for "giving back" to the community, social connection and friendships.

- We provide funding to help support the Grass Lake Senior Center, Grass Lake museums and are often a major sponsor of village community events.

- And, many other ways.

