The Liberty Road Bridge in Lima Township is going away

The Washtenaw County Road Commission is removing the Liberty Road Bridge in Lima Township.

The project begins on Feb. 6. The bridge is over Mill Creek between Guenther and Dancer roads. The WCRC’s reasoning behind this project is extensive structural deterioration. The bridge was originally built in 1932.

On its website, the WCRC gives some background for the project:

“The Liberty Rd bridge is under the jurisdiction of WCRC. As a federally listed bridge structure, this local county bridge is regularly inspected. These inspections, performed by licensed professional engineers, revealed extensive structural deterioration, resulting in the closure of the bridge in 2011. Per agreement between WCRC and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), this bridge will be removed due to its condition and duration of the closure. While the bridge is unsafe, WCRC will attempt to leave the existing abutments in place as requested by the community. During the removal process, if the abutments should fail, they will be removed to preserve the integrity of the Mill Creek.”

The project is expected to take one week, depending on weather conditions.

If you have any questions concerning this project, please contact Nate Murphy, project manager, at 734-327-6647 or murphyn@wcroads.org.