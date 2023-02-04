Chelsea Continues Torrid Scoring Pace in Rout

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team made it 10 straight wins and continued its hot shooting of late with an 84-22 rout of Ypsilanti Friday night.

It is the second straight 80-point game for the Bulldogs and they are averaging 69.2 a game in their ten-game winning streak.

The win improved the Bulldogs to 6-0 in the SEC White in which they are averaging 73 points a game in conference play.

Chelsea poured it on from the opening tip against the Grizzlies Friday night.

They outscored Ypsilanti 26-5 in the opening quarter and never looked back as the lead grew to 45-11 at halftime.

Chelsea did not let up in the third, outscoring the Grizzlies 24-4 to push the lead to 69-15 after three.

The only question in the fourth was could the Bulldogs beat the scoring record of 89 that they had just set Tuesday night, but came up just short in the end.

Sophomore Avery Lay had a career night for the Bulldogs threatening a quadruple double with 30 points, 10 blocks, eight assists, seven rebounds, and five steals to lead Chelsea.

Megan McCalla finished with 20 points and Leila Rose 18. Braiden Scheffler and Ella Day added six points each, and Maggie McKale and Grace Ratliff two apiece.

The Bulldogs host Pinckney Tuesday and then have a big rematch at state-ranked Tecumseh Friday night.