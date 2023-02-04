Chelsea Atop Tight SEC White Standings

Four teams sit within two games of each other in the wild SEC White standings after Chelsea took down Ypsilanti 71-54 Friday.

Despite a loss earlier in the week to Jackson, the Bulldogs are on top of the division with a 4-1 record. Jackson is right behind them at 4-2, while Adrian sits at 3-2 and Tecumseh 3-3 at the midway point of conference play.

Chelsea jumped out to an early lead over Ypsilanti and never looked back in the win Friday night.

The Bulldogs got six points from Joey Cabana and five from Jake Stephens to give Chelsea a 19-6 lead after one quarter.

Chelsea continued to pour it on in the second, outscoring the Grizzlies 20-11 for a 39-17 halftime lead.

Blanton scored six in the second, while Cabana and Matt Blanton each scored five.

Any thoughts of a Ypsi comeback ended in the third with a 20-12 run by the Bulldogs for a 59-29 lead after three.

The Grizzlies caught fire in the fourth with 25 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs cruised to the win.

Stephens finished with a team-high 23 points, while Cabana followed with 22.

Blanton finished with nine points and Drew Blanton chipped in with eight. Matt Gietzen and Myles Bieber scored three each, Regan Plank two, and Zach McIntosh one.

The Bulldogs fell to Jackson 76-69 for its first league loss of the season.

Chelsea took an early lead thanks to nine first-quarter points from Stephens.

The lead grew to seven in the second, but Jackson rallied to cut the lead to one late in the half.

Regan Plank hit a triple just before the buzzer to give Chelsea a 34-31 lead at the break.

The Bulldogs led 40-39 in the third when the Vikings went on a 10-0 run that the Bulldogs would never overcome.

Chelsea would get within four 57-53 with four minutes left in the game, but the Vikings would hit 10 of 12 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Stephens had a big night with a team-high 31 points, while Cabana added 22.