Chelsea Wrestling Fourth at SEC Finals

While it wasn’t as high of a finish as some expected, the Chelsea wrestling team came home with a 4th-place finish at the SEC Finals in Jackson Saturday.

Bedford easily won the SEC title with 211 points, followed by Tecumseh and Adrian, two teams the Bulldogs beat in the regular season, and Chelsea with 96 points.

Chelsea was missing a couple of wrestlers and did not fill all the weight classes at the event.

Kamren Chapmen won the 113-pound weight class to lead Chelsea. He went 2-0 on the day to claim the title and improved to 28-5 overall on the season.

Lucas Racine finished 2nd at 132 pounds by going 2-1 and improving to 27-4 overall.

Third-place finishes went to Evan Muchler at 106, going 3-1 on the day, and Victor Radu 3-1 at 144.

Elijah Ratliff went 2-2 at 150 and finished 4th, while Chase Messersmith was 1-2 and finished 4th at 126.

Nick Garza (190) and Donavan Fisk (285) each had a win, but did not place for Chelsea.

Bulldogs coach Steve Chapman was named SEC Coach of the Year at the meet.