Chelsea Hockey Clinches Share of SEC White Title

The Chelsea hockey team clinched a share of its second straight SEC White title with a 6-0 shutout of rival Dexter Saturday night.

The Bulldogs lead Lenawee by four points with each team having two games remaining. A Lenawee loss to Jackson Tuesday or a Bulldog win over Jackson Saturday clinches the outright title. Chelsea and Lenawee meet in the regular season finale Wednesday, February 15.

Chelsea took control early against Dexter with four first-period goals.

Devin McIntyre and Jack Roberts scored minutes apart for a quick 2-0 lead before Keegan Montgomery and Brandon Davila lit the lamp with goals for a 4-0 lead after one.

Dexter’s best chance of the night came early in the second when the Dreads broke in on net for a one-on-one and the Bulldogs Luke Webster stoned them to keep it 4-0.

Chelsea would make it 5-0 in the second when Jake Singer slapped one home from in front of the net.

Dexter played the Bulldogs tough and it stayed 5-0 until the third when Gavin James knocked on into the net to make it 6-0 and that would be the final.

Six different Bulldogs scored goals in the game, while Jacob Corcoran, Davila, and Hayden Westcott had two assists each. Shane McLaughlin, Montgomery, and Owen McCulloch.

The Bulldogs picked up two more wins earlier in the week.

Chelsea opened the week with a 5-1 win over Rochester United Wednesday.

Corcoran, Roberts, Roberts, and Montgomery scored first-period goals to give the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead after one.

Roberts scored his second of the game and McIntyre also scored for Chelsea to increase the lead to 5-1 in the second and that is how it would end.

Webster stopped 23 shots in net for the Bulldogs, while Chelsea peppered the Rochester net with 40 shots on the night.

McIntyre picked up three assists, while Sherwood had two. Kyle Valik, Corcoran, Roberts, and Davila each had one assist.

Chelsea made quick work of Lenawee United with a 9-1 mercy win Friday night.

McIntyre and Roberts continued their torrid scoring pace with McIntyre getting four goals and two assists and Roberts three goals and four assists on the night.

Corcoran added a goal and two assists, while Davila had one goal. Sherwood had two assists, while Valik, JP Chinavare, Tristan Cooper, and Westcott had one assist each. Cooper also stopped 12 of the 13 shots he faced in net.

Chelsea improved to 17-4 overall on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson