CPD Weekly Report 02-07-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-377

Location: 500 block of Wellington St.

Date: January 31, 2022

Time: 4:11 pm

INFORMATION: While at the police station, an officer took a fraud complaint over the phone. The complainant stated that they had been going through their mail and had discovered that they had never received a stimulus check from July 2021. The complainant stated that they had made contact with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and they had traced the check being cashed at a bank primarily located online. The money had been determined to have been transferred to several other banks over a period of time and then withdrawn. The complainant made contact with the IRS again They advised the complainant to make a police report with their local law enforcement agency, and then the IRS would look into the matter further. At the time of the report, there was no information available on the identity of the suspect.

#####

Incident #: 23-418

Location: 900 block of S. Main St.

Date: February 4, 2022

Time: 12:19 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of S. Main Street for the report of a fight taking place inside the establishment. Upon arrival, the officers were met by one of the parties involved, who appeared to have been in a fight recently due to the left side of his face beginning to bruise. The subject stated that he and his brother had gone out for some drinks with some friends. While on their way home for the evening, an argument developed, and a physical altercation ensued inside the vehicle. The present party grabbed the keys to the vehicle and ran into the business. Upon the officer’s arrival, everyone else, including the witnesses and the brother, had all left the area. At the time of the report, no one wished to press criminal charges, so the matter was closed.

#####

Incident #: 23-437 Location: 5000 block of Sibley Rd.

Date: February 5, 2023

Time: 12:32 pm

INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Department, a complainant came in and stated that they had their vehicle parked in the 5000 block of Sibley Rd. while they were at work, and an unknown suspect had stolen the front grill emblem off of their vehicle. The complainant stated that they had parked their vehicle in the parking lot and believed the theft occurred sometime on February 3, 2023, between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm. At the time of the report, there was no information on the identity of the suspect, the case was closed pending further investigative leads.