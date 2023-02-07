Grant Funds Available for Native Plant Installations

From WCCD

The Washtenaw County Conservation District (WCCD) is pleased to announce we are accepting applications for the third year of the School & Community Habitat Grant, designed to assist schools and community organizations with accessing native plants and establishing wildlife habitat. The grant is open to local schools, community groups, local government entities, and nonprofit organizations. Eligible projects should focus on native plants and wildlife habitat creation, such as rain gardens, pollinator gardens, food forests, shoreline restoration, etc. The proposed site location must be a public or semi-public space in Washtenaw County. The applicants must demonstrate a benefit to local communities, both natural and human, and a plan for maintenance. Projects of all sizes are encouraged to apply. However, it’s recommended that projects with funding needs that exceed the scope of this grant demonstrate additional funding sources in their applications.

Awards have typically ranged from $100­-$2,000 and are provided in the form of plant materials, expert design plans, site prep, and/or installation assistance. The WCCD partners with local consultants to provide technical assistance and grant awardees are determined through a grant selection committee. We are now accepting applications until the June 11th, 2023 deadline. Please visit our website to learn more, download the application, and explore past projects: https://www.washtenawcd.org/schg.

The grant is supported by the WCCD millage funds as well as through the generosity of community member donations. All donations for the grant go directly to plant materials, design services, and support for the grant awardees’ habitat projects. Donations are accepted now via the WCCD store website: https://store.washtenawcd.org/donate.

In 2022 the grant was awarded to the following four applicants:

Pittsfield Charter Township - " Community Center Native Plant Garden"

Trinh Pifer Intergenerational Garden - “Pollinator Preservation Project”

We the People Opportunity Farm – "Educational Rain Garden & Pollinator Habitat"

Ypsilanti Community Middle School – "Wildlife Habitat Courtyard"

Additional information about these projects will be available online as the projects progress. To learn more about the School & Community Habitat Grant and other WCCD programs, please visit the district website at www.washtenawcd.org. Please contact Summer Roberts, WCCD Community Forester, with any questions at (734) 302-8716 or summer@washtenawcd.org.

Since 1948, the WCCD has supported conservation efforts by preserving our soils and restoring wildlife habitat to ensure all residents benefit from greater biodiversity, cleaner air and water, carbon sequestration, aesthetic beauty, and many more. The WCCD is a unit of local government, managed by an elected 5-member board of directors, with the mission to assist residents with the conservation, management, and wise-use of natural resources in Washtenaw County. The WCCD serves Washtenaw residents through resource distributions, education, technical assistance, and small grants.