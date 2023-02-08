Chelsea Offense Still Rolling in Rout of Pinckney

The Chelsea offense continued firing on all cylinders Tuesday night as the Bulldogs rolled over Pinckney 81-37 to remain undefeated in the SEC White.

The 81 points is the third straight game that the Bulldogs have eclipsed 80 points.

Chelsea jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead less than two minutes into the game and never looked back.

Leila Wells scored seven in the opening quarter and Megan McCalla six to spark the Bulldogs to an 18-9 lead after one.

Ella Day joined in on the fun in the second with a pair of triples and eight points to go along with second points each by Wells and McCalla as Chelsea outscored the Pirates 26-14 in the second for a 44-23 lead at the half.

McCalla was a force down low in the third with nine points as the Bulldogs continued to pour it on by outscoring Pinckney 20-7 and taking a 64-30 lead after three.

With the Bulldogs holding a commanding lead, the question became whether could they reach the 80-point mark once again and they did just that with a pair of Avery Lay baskets in the final minute to give Chelsea its 11th

straight win.

McCalla led the way with 22 points, while Wells was right behind with 21.

Lay finished with her second-straight double-double of 17 points and ten rebounds. Day chipped in with 11 points, including three triples, and Maggie McKale added four points, Braiden Scheffler, Grace Ratliff, and Meghan Bareis rounded out the scoring with two points each.

Chelsea travels to Tecumseh Friday night for a key SEC White matchup against the second-place Indians.

Photos by Mike Williamson



