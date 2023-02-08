Chelsea Cruises Past Pinckney

Chelsea overcame a slow first quarter start and big nights by Jake Stephens and Joey Cabana led the Bulldogs to a 70-34 rout of Pinckney Tuesday night.

It was Senior Night and Chelsea coach Andrea Cabana had her four seniors on the court to start the game.

Pinckney hit its first two shots of the game and took an early 4-0 lead before Chelsea would right the ship.

The Bulldogs were cold in the first quarter, but still took a 9-8 lead after one.

The Pirates scored the first four of the second and took a 12-9 lead with six minutes left in the half when the Bulldogs woke out of their slumber. Chelsea went on a 20-5 run in the final six minutes to take a 29-17 lead at the break and it would get no closer.

Stephens nearly brought down the house when he drove baseline and skied for an impressive slam dunk over a Pirate player to the delight of the Chelsea faithful and to push the Bulldogs lead to 16 points. Chelsea would add six more points and the lead quickly ballooned to 44-22 and the Bulldogs would cruise the rest of the way.

Stephens finished with a double-double of 23 points and 16 rebounds and added seven assists.

Cabana also had a big night with 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists, while Matt Blanton added nine points and four boards. Carter Alexander finished with five points, Drew Blanton two points and six boards, Zach McIntosh and Braden Watson two points each.

Photos by Mike Williamson



