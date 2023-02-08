Dreadnaughts Shoot Thier Way Past Ypsilanti Lincoln

The Dexter girls' basketball team used a big second quarter to pull away from Ypsilanti Lincoln for a 66-23 win over the Splitters.

Dexter took a 14-9 lead after one behind eight first quarter points by Chloe Perry.

The Dreadnaughts took controlled the second by limiting the Splitters to just three points in quarter with Dexter outscoring Lincoln 19-3 for a 33-12 lead at the break. Perry and Alena Blumberg combined for 15 second-quarter points for Dexter.

A 16-5 run in the third for Dexter all but ended the game with the Dreads leading 49-17 after three and cruising to the win.

Blumberg finished with 22 points, while Perry added 21.

Addison Chase added five points, while Kendall Caban, Bella Hughes, Alyssa Gullekson, and Laura Simpson scored four each. Lizzy Lewis and Bailey Krueger.