Kiwanis Club of A2 2023 Grant Request Invitation

From Kiwanis A2

The Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor Foundation is pleased to announce that it is accepting grant applications for its 2023 Community Grant Program starting on February 3. All past applicants will receive an email announcement by February 3 that will include a link to the grant application. Eligible community organizations must be religious or nonprofit organizations whose proposed grant program will impact the residents of Washtenaw County. Typically, the maximum amount of grant awards is $5,000. Grant applications are due no later than Friday, March 10, 6:00 p.m. Late applications will not be accepted. We encourage interested organizations submit an application using the link shown. For further questions please contact Peter Schork via email at peterschork@gmail.com

or Mary Stewart at mkcstewart61@gmail.com.

ALL COMPLETED GRANT APPLICATIONS MUST BE SUBMITTED ON THE

ONLINE KIWANIS CLUB OF ANN ARBOR FOUNDATION GRANT

APPLICATION FORM.

• Application and Supporting Documents must be received NO LATER THAN:

6:00 pm, MARCH 10, 2023.

• The link for the Grant Application and Supporting Documents Submission Button

are located at: https://a2kiwanisfoundation.org/groups-we-support/grant-application-and-instructions-for-2023/.

• Grant Applications will not be accepted at the Kiwanis Center. No Late Grant

Applications will be considered.

Grant Applications that meet the foregoing criteria will be carefully considered.

Decisions regarding 2023 grants will be made by June 26, 2023.

All applicants will be notified of these decisions by July 10, 2023.