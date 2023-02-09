Chelsea Robotics invites the community to its charged up reveal

The Chelsea Robotics team is excited, or better yet, charged up, to be inviting the community to its big reveal.

Chelsea Robotics are inviting the public to attend their FIRST FRC "Charged-up" 2023 season robot reveal day.

“This is the day when the design for the robot to compete in this year's competition will be revealed!” the Chelsea Robotics Boosters said in their announcement of the event.

It's scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Chelsea Robotics Center, 500 Washington Street, in the 400 Building.

Details of the young engineer's robot, its concept design and current capabilities will be demonstrated to the public during the event. The Chelsea Robotics Center will also be open for tours.

The boosters said people of all ages and interests are encouraged to attend, and “get charged-up as we prepare to compete in the season's first qualifier event in Jackson on March 3rd!”

The FRC season (which is grades 9-12) kicked off this year on Jan. 7. On that day, there was a video released by FIRST. The boosters said think of FIRST as an oversight organization for the robotics competitions who are similar to the NCAA.

This video was released at noon Eastern Standard Time, and at that time everyone around the world learned what this year’s game objectives will be.

“This is a huge day for the team, as up until then, we don't even know what the robot will need to be doing,” the boosters said.

After kickoff, the Robotics team has only seven weeks before "Reveal Day" to conceptualize, fabricate, test, program, and build the robot.

“That's why this revel day is a pretty big deal for us, and we want to express that to the community so they can understand our robot design and cheer us on!” the boosters said.

Then after the reveal day the time is spent refining the robot, and field testing it prior to the team’s first qualification competition, which will be held on March 3 and 4 in Jackson. Their second and last qualification event will be on March 31 and April 1 in Saline. Based on the results of those two events, they will know if we qualified for states.

For some insight into the team’s mentality headed into this season, the Sun Times News asked Sophia Getty, a CHS freshman and team Engineer, about robotics and what makes it so much fun.

She answered, "One of the many reasons robotics is so fun, is that you get to see the robot go from an idea to competing on the field, and when you see it succeed it feels good knowing you had a part in making it."