CDL Welcomes Two New Trustees to the Board

Chelsea District Library’s Board of Trustees has two new faces in 2023. Wendy Reinhardt and Bob Swistock replaced outgoing members Anne Merkel and Charlie Taylor. Wendy volunteered to fill in for an early vacancy and will serve as an at-large member for a one-year term. Bob will represent Dexter Township through December of 2026.

Wendy and her husband Dave moved to Sylvan Township from Ann Arbor in 1986. Wendy shares, “We moved just a few months before our daughter Kelly was born, with daughter Sarah arriving two years later. Both girls had an excellent Chelsea Schools education and have maintained very special friendships here, as well.” Formerly an Ann Arbor Public School teacher, Wendy comments, “As a lifelong educator, high school counselor, and reader, I have a deep appreciation for the role of libraries in our lives. This amazing resource, free to everyone, allows a person to broaden their world in so many ways. Given the delightful assignment of providing a wide array of reading for my granddaughter, I’ve discovered Eloise Greenfield, Jabari Asim, Kate DiCamillo, and Matt de la Peña…to name a few!”

A 41-year resident of Dexter Township, Bob is a global financial strategist with experience in corporate finance, public and privately traded entities, board positions, treasury and commercial banking relationships, and audits. He currently serves as the managing director of Global Business Financial Advisors. He has served as an endowment trustee for Rotary International, Ann Arbor chapter; on the investment committee of the Legacy Land Conservancy; and as co-president of the Rotary Club of Chelsea. Bob has demonstrated a commitment to the role of the public library as a community builder through resources, programs, and services that educate, enrich, and entertain. He is a fierce advocate for expanding library services to all corners of the library district through such efforts as Mobile CDL.

CDL Director Lori Coryell remarks, “We are so grateful for the service of all of our trustees. Wendy brings enthusiasm and an educational background that are invaluable in the library’s commitment to literacy efforts and Bob’s strong financial background will be put to good use to ensure a fiscally sound library that serves the community long into the future. I look forward to working with them to continue the CDL mission to engage, inspire, and equip our community with evolving programs and resources.”