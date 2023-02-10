Adult Learners Institute Announces its March Lineup

From Chelsea ALI

In addition to St. Patrick’s Day and the first day of Spring, the month of March also provides the following intellectual stimulation, courtesy of ALI.

On Friday, March 3, Bill and Glenna Jo Christian tell the story of how Michigan native, Pauline Cushman, a colorful woman with three marriages, a stage career, and adventures in Arizona and California, became a Spy of the Cumberland for the North in the Civil War. BUT was Pauline Cushman her real name?

Even if the kids are still at home, on Tuesday, March 7, Stephanie Merkel, the owner of Chelsea Consignment, offers helpful advice on how to Downsize, Minimize and Simplify whether it’s your entire home or simply a box.

And on three Fridays, March 10, 17 and 24, Hank Muir helps us understand why the Hollywood studios promoted the actors in their movies but downplayed the names of the songwriters whose music may have influenced much of our thinking in his class on Movies, Music and Memories.

For lovers of all things Scottish, Bill O’Reilly offers a class on the History and the Use of Kilts on March 15. His six (so far) trips to Scotland provide a rich background for this piece of clothing and its link to the storied Scottish clans. For this FREE class you must register by calling the Chelsea Senior Center.

For lovers of our mitten state, John Daly tells us how the inaccurate Mitchell map led to the fabled Toledo War and ultimately to How Michigan Became Michigan on Tuesday, March 21. And who, you might ask, was Mr. Mitchell and why was his map so wrong?

All of these classes are at the Chelsea Senior Center.

Silver Maples is the venue on Thursday, March 16 when Dr. Jack Secrist uses his work on developing a drug for the treatment of leukemia to discuss the difference between an anti-viral and an anti-cancer drug in his class on developing a New Cancer Drug from Bench to Bedside.

The Cedars in Dexter is the departure gate for a trip to Brazil’s Pantanal on Thursday, March 30, courtesy of Rhoda Perkins-Boyer. She will show how Michigan’s changeable weather is no match for the most diverse ecosystem on the planet.

The Chelsea Retirement Center is where Beverley Fish will discuss various forms of Psychic Development on Wednesday, March 29. She will show that what seems like coincidence may be a bit more.

You may discover that Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty were not the first things your great grandparents saw when Katherine Willson discusses how Our European Ancestors got to America on two Wednesdays, March 15 and 29 also at the CRC.

Registration for ALI classes is by mail only. The catalog with registration form is available for download on the website, www.adultlearnersinstitute.org. as well as at local libraries and various other locations in the area. Mail completed registration forms to: Adult Learners Institute, P.O. Box 134, Chelsea, MI 48118. Registration fee is $10 per semester and the class fees range from $10 to $35.

If you have questions, please call the office at (734) 292-5540 or visit the ALI web site.