American 1 Credit Union Announces 2023 Scholarship Availability for High School Seniors

From American 1

Today, American 1 Credit Union pledged $16,000 to the Community Involvement Scholarship Program to 16 high school students in 2023.

Since the inception of the American 1 Scholarship Program in 2004, American 1 has provided $224K in scholarships to 224 students.

American 1’s Skip-a-Pay program funds the scholarship program. The credit union allows their members to skip one month’s loan payment for a fee of $25, and a portion of the fee benefits the scholarship fund.

“Scholarships are a fun and rewarding piece of my job,” said Erica Estelle, Community Partnership Manager for American 1. “Giving thousands of dollars to deserving young community members each year further showcases our dedication to being boldly generous in the communities we serve. We don’t just say we support the community; we prove it every day.”

American 1’s need-based scholarship focuses on how an education will improve the student’s individual life and community. Scholarship applications are due April 7, 2023. For more information and an application, visit www.american1cu.org/scholarships.