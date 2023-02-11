Chelsea Rallies to Clinch Share of SEC White Title

The Chelsea girls' basketball team overcame a slow start and used a big second half to take down Tecumseh 60-47 and clinch at least a share of the SEC White title Friday night.

The Bulldogs had scored over 80 points in its last three contests, but the first half was an offensive struggle with Tecumseh holding a 24-23 lead at the half.

Chelsea came out on fire in the third with Avery Lay scoring the first seven points of the half, including a pair of triples to give the Bulldogs a 30-24 lead and forcing a Tecumseh timeout.

The Bulldogs outscored Tecumseh 17-9 in the third to take a 40-33 lead into the final period.

Chelsea held a 42-35 lead with just over six minutes left when Lay hit an and-0ne to push the lead to ten 45-35 and the lead would stay double-digits the rest of the way.

Lay had another big night for the Bulldogs with a team-high 22 points and grabbed four rebounds.

Megan McCalla added 14 points and seven boards, while Braiden Scheffler chipped in with nine points. Leila Wells finished with seven points and five steals, Ella Day a pair of three-pointers for six points and Grace Ratliff two points.

Chelsea improved to 18-1 overall and 8-0 in the SEC White. They can clinch the outright league title with a win at Adrian Tuesday night.